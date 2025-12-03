Max Estates Plans Rs 9,500 Crore Project Launches Across Noida And Gurgaon

Max Estates Ltd. is gearing up for major residential launches worth Rs 9,500 crore across Noida and Gurgaon in the current and next quarter, CFO Nitin Kansal told NDTV Profit. The company aims to build on strong traction in Noida while expanding its footprint in Gurgaon with new projects, including Estate 361 and recently acquired land parcels.

Kansal said the company’s strength continues in Noida, a supply-constrained market, even as Gurgaon shows early signs of cooling after years of robust demand.

“Last year we launched a project called estate 360, which we had sold out close to 93-94% in previous financial year and in the current financial years the remaining inventory of that project got sold,” Kansal said.

"In the current quarter and next quarter, we have planned launches of close to Rs 9,500 crore across Noid and Gurgaon, first to come online is project 361, extension of estate 360 launched last year, in this we are expecting a launch of close to Rs 4,500 crore in the current financial year,” he added.

In addition to Estate 361, Max Estates has two projects lined up in Noida. The company is also expanding aggressively in Gurgaon. In September, Max Estates acquired a 7.25-acre land parcel in Gurugram through Base Buildwell Pvt. Ltd., with an estimated development potential of 1.3 million square feet and projected sales bookings of over Rs 3,000 crore.

The company’s expansion strategy comes amid strong housing demand in key NCR markets, despite muted volumes in some segments. Kansal noted that Gurgaon’s market, which has been resilient for years, is now showing signs of moderation, while Noida remains a high-demand, low-supply zone.