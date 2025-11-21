Karisma Kapoor Rents Out Luxury Bandra Residential Unit At Rs 5.5 Lakh A Month
Karisma Kapoor's luxury residential unit is located in Grand Bay Condominium on Hill Road and has a carpet area of 204.38 sq. m
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has leased a luxury residential unit in Bandra West, Mumbai, for a monthly rent of Rs 5.51 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).
The agreement was officially registered in November 2025.
As per the IGR records, the apartment is located in Grand Bay Condominium on Hill Road and has a carpet area of 204.38 sq. m. (approximately 2,200 sq. ft.). The lease also includes three car parking spaces. The registration incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 17,100 and registration charges of Rs 1,000, along with a security deposit of Rs 20 lakh.
Square Yards' analysis shows that the rental agreement covers a one-year term beginning in November 2025. The total rent payable over this period amounts to Rs 66.12 lakh.
According to earlier registration records, the same apartment was previously leased in November 2023 for a two-year term. Under that agreement, the monthly rent was set at Rs 5 lakh for the first year and Rs 5.25 lakh for the second, totalling Rs 1.23 crore over the lease period.
Bandra West remains one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential hubs, known for its mix of upscale housing, vibrant commercial spaces, and cultural attractions.
The neighbourhood offers excellent connectivity via major roads, railway lines, and upcoming metro routes, ensuring easy access to key destinations such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Bandra East, Mahim, and Khar.
With its premium residences, bustling high-street markets, renowned restaurants, and scenic promenades like Bandstand and Carter Road, Bandra West continues to be a preferred address for professionals, families, and Bollywood celebrities alike.
Not just Karisma but Bollywood actor Kajol has also rented a retail unit in Goregaon west, Mumbai for a monthly rent starting at Rs 6.9 lakh, according to real estate platform Square Yards.
Kajol purchased the property in March for Rs 28.78 crore, and the deal was officially registered in November.