Institutional Investments In Real Estate Jumps 45% To $1.15 Billion In Q2: Colliers

Institutional investments in real estate grew 45% to nearly $1.15 billion in July-September, with investors looking to encash the strong demand for premium homes and offices, according to Colliers.

Consultant Colliers India data showed that the institutional investments in real estate during July-September stood at $1,148.7 million, as against $793.4 million in the year-ago period.

Among different assets class in the overall real estate market, the consultant noted that office segment attracted $616.3 million during the third quarter of this calendar year, a more than seven-fold jump from $79.1 million in the year-ago period.

The residential segment, which has seen a significant surge in demand post Covid pandemic, saw a 40% growth in investments to $384.8 million from $274.6 million.