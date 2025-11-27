India REITs Poised For Rs 10.8 Lakh Crore Growth Opportunity Over Next 4 Years: JLL

India’s Real Estate Investment Trust market, which recently crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore market capitalisation milestone, is set for an additional Rs 10.8 lakh Crore expansion across office and retail sectors over the next four years, according to JLL.

The office segment alone is projected to account for 65.3% of this growth, driven by strong leasing demand and strategic acquisitions. REITs have grown from managing 33 million sq. ft. in 2019 to 174 million sq. ft. across five listed trusts in 2025, with occupancy levels at 91% and untapped debt capacity of Rs 23,000 crore for future investments.

India's REIT sector has evolved from an emerging concept to a compelling investment vehicle, with market capitalisation surging 6-fold in first half of FY2026, said Lata Pillai, Senior Managing Director & Head at JLL.

He further added that the 40% compound annual growth rate trajectory across 6 years reflects increasing investor confidence in commercial real estate as an institutional asset class. Also, the unit holding pattern reveals substantial increase in institutional holdings by mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth fund, NBFCs etc. reflecting the market's increasing maturity and that these major financial institutions view REITs as a reliable investment option.

"As we see continued expansion with strategic acquisitions and steady Net Operating Income (NOI) growth across the sector, Indian REITs are proving their value as stable, income-generating instruments that provide investors with direct access to India's thriving commercial real estate market," Pillai said.

The office sector has been the mainstay of Indian REITs so far with the REITs’ share in the total Grade A office stock across India's top seven cities showing a dramatic growth from just 4.2% in 2019 to approximately 15% as of June 2025, the report added.

The sector has witnessed remarkable institutional adoption, with Embassy REIT demonstrating the most dramatic shift from 70% sponsor holdings to just 8%, while institutional ownership surged to 75%.