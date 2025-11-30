Housing Sales In 15 Tier II Cities Up 4% To Over Rs 37,000 Crore In Jul-Sep Quarter

Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO of PropEquity, said, 'Tier 2 cities remain the key engines of India's growth story. Expanding employment opportunities, improving infrastructure, and stronger connectivity continue to drive sustained demand across residential, commercial, and retail real estate.'

Lalit Parihar, Managing Director of Aaiji Group, a Dholera-based real estate firm, said the four cities of Gujarat, namely Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhi Nagar and Vadodara, continue to dominate in both launches and sales in Tier 2 cities, accounting for over 60% each.