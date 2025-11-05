Housing Prices Appreciate 7-19% In Jul-Sep Across Top 8 Cities: PropTiger

Commenting on the data, Zyad Noaman - President of CREDAI- Bengaluru, said, "The strong 15% year-on-year and 12.6% quarterly growth reflects Bengaluru's solid market fundametals and growing homebuyer confidence." He further added that, "the city continues to attract both end-users and investors, and this steady momentum reinforces Bengaluru's position as one of India's most resilient and promising real estate markets."