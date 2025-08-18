Goldman Sachs Opens New Mumbai Office With Bigger Footprint

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. opened its new offices in India’s financial capital on Monday as the US firm seeks to expand in the world’s fourth largest economy.

The New York-based bank is now housed in Worli, a prominent commercial hub in Mumbai that is known for its high-end commercial real estate. The office premises are about 50% larger than its previous location in the city, according to a statement on Monday.

“Our new Mumbai office is the next chapter in our multi-decade growth trajectory in India, underscoring the substantial opportunities we see in the market,” said Kevin Sneader, the firm’s Asia Pacific ex-Japan president.

India’s financial sector is seeing a renewed wave of global interest from Wall Street lenders and private equity giants. Goldman, which has served its customers in India since the 1980s, counts the country as home to its biggest office outside the US.