Elan Group Awards Rs 500-Crore Mall Development Contract To Leighton Asia

Realty firm Elan Group has awarded a Rs 500-crore contract to Leighton Asia, a division of Australia's CIMIC Group, for the development of its new commercial project, Elan Imperial, in Gurugram.

The contract covers the construction of a luxury retail mall, a five-star hotel, and branded residences at the mixed-use development located in Sector 82, according to a company statement.

Construction is slated to begin in November 2024.

This is the second time the company has partnered with Leighton, Elan Group Chairman Rakesh Kapoor said. In August last year, Leighton was awarded with Rs 1,000 crore contract to construct Elan Group’s flagship residential development, 'Elan the Presidential' in Gurugram.

"With Elan Imperial, we aim to create a truly extraordinary destination for shopping, dining and leisure. This luxury mall will be the first of its kind in Gurugram, seamlessly integrating retail and hotel experiences under one roof to provide our visitors with a world-class experience," he said.

Leighton, a member of the CIMIC Group headquartered in Australia, has an impressive portfolio of landmark projects across India. The company's track record includes landmark projects across India, such as DLF Camellias in Gurugram, TRIL Ramanujan IT Park in Chennai, IKEA in Hyderabad and the Phoenix Group’s Commercial Offices in Hyderabad.

Ongoing projects also include Birla Niyaara (72 storeys) in Worli, Mumbai. The Aga Hall Estate (56 storeys) in Mazgaon, Mumbai and a Data Centre in Hyderabad.

"It is great to have Leighton Asia selected to deliver another exciting project for the Elan Group, for which we are already constructing a major residential development," said Juan Santamaria, executive chairman, CIMIC Group.

"This win further advances Leighton Asia’s strong presence in the real estate sector and our growth in India. We are proud to have the Elan Group’s trust and to meet their requirements," said Leighton Asia Managing Director Brad Davey.

Elan Group has eight retail and commercial projects, along with one luxury residential project, strategically located across prime areas in Gurugram.

(With inputs from PTI).