DLF To Launch First Mumbai Project 'The Westpark' On July 17, Prices Start At Rs 5.5 Crore

DLF, India’s leading real estate developer, is reportedly set to enter the Mumbai residential market with the launch of its first project in the city, 'The Westpark', scheduled for July 17.

The first phase of the project will include over 400 premium apartments, with prices ranging from Rs 5.5 crore to Rs 7.5 crore, Moneycontrol reported.

Registration details accessed by the publication reveal that the phase will comprise four towers of 44 storeys each, out of which 37 floors are habitable. The remaining floors will be allocated for amenities, parking, and essential services—indicating DLF's focus on integrated, high-end urban living.

The project is being executed in partnership with the Trident Group as part of a slum rehabilitation initiative. Trident will handle the land clearance and construction of rehabilitation units for existing slum dwellers, while DLF will take on the free-sale component—expected to span approximately 9 lakh square feet. The land parcel has a total development potential of around 3.5 million square feet.

Investor interest appears to be strong, as per the report. DLF has already pre-sold a significant portion of its inventory during the pre-launch phase by invitation only. In a recent note, Kotak Institutional Equities estimated that the company has already secured pre-sales worth Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,500 crore from this exclusive phase, reflecting robust early demand for the project.

The Westpark project signals DLF’s intent to build a lasting presence in Mumbai’s premium residential segment. With strategic location, early traction, and strong branding, the launch is expected to be closely watched by both homebuyers and industry observers.