Diwali Boost: Revenue From Mumbai's Property Registration Jumps 52% In October

“An analysis of the data of Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, revealed that the overall revenue collected from property registrations in Mumbai stood at approximately Rs 1,081 crore in October 2024 (till 29th),” the Anarock report said. In comparison, the figure for last year's Diwali in November stood at Rs 712 crore, it added.

Mumbai also witnessed a 22% year-on-year jump in property registrations during the month, the report said, citing the data.

In October, as many as 11,861 properties were registered in the city, compared to the 9,736 registrations during the Diwali festive period of 2023, it added.