Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Rent Upscale Apartment In Mumbai For Rs 7 Lakh Per Month

Top Bollywood actors and couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently rented an upscale apartment in Mumbai's Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh, according to real estate marketplace platform Square Yards.

The lease agreement specifies an initial security deposit of Rs 21 lakh, with the rent structured to increase from Rs 7 lakh for the first 18 months to Rs 7.35 lakh for the subsequent period, as per the documents accessed by Square Yards.

The rented apartment is located on the 24th floor of Beau Monde Towers, a luxury residential project by the Ashwin Sheth Group, in Mumbai's Prabhadevi. It spans a built-up area of 3,245 square feet and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq ft, and also includes three dedicated car parking spaces.

Notably, Beau Monde Towers lies in proximity to both the western and central suburbs, with close access to major roadways such as the Western Express Highway and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. The locality is known for landmarks like the Siddhivinayak Temple, Dadar Beach, and High Street Phoenix.