DDA Housing Scheme 2025: Booking Opens For Over 1,500 Flats In Delhi From Nov 7 — Check How To Apply

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will soon begin the booking process for more than 1,500 ready-to-move flats across the national capital. Introduced on Sept. 11 this year, DDA’s Jan Sandharan Awaas Yojana aims to make affordable homes accessible for all, especially the people from low-income groups.

In the current phase, a total of 1,537 flats will be offered under the LIG (Low-Income Group) and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) categories. These homes are spread across prominent areas of Delhi, such as Shivaji Marg in Moti Nagar, Ramgarh Colony near Jahangirpuri Metro Station, Rohini Sectors 34 and 35, close to the Urban Extension Road II, and Narela’s G6-G7, Pocket 11, which lies near the proposed Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro Corridor.

In a post in Hindi, DDA said, “DDA Jan Sandharan Awaas Yojana 2025 Phase 2, 1500+ ready-to-move-in flats, Starting from Rs 11.8 Lakh. Booking starts from Nov. 7, 2025, at 12 p.m.”