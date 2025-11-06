DDA Housing Scheme 2025: Booking Opens For Over 1,500 Flats In Delhi From Nov 7 — Check How To Apply
More than 1,500 ready-to-move flats will be available for booking through the DDA's Awaas Portal.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will soon begin the booking process for more than 1,500 ready-to-move flats across the national capital. Introduced on Sept. 11 this year, DDA’s Jan Sandharan Awaas Yojana aims to make affordable homes accessible for all, especially the people from low-income groups.
In the current phase, a total of 1,537 flats will be offered under the LIG (Low-Income Group) and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) categories. These homes are spread across prominent areas of Delhi, such as Shivaji Marg in Moti Nagar, Ramgarh Colony near Jahangirpuri Metro Station, Rohini Sectors 34 and 35, close to the Urban Extension Road II, and Narela’s G6-G7, Pocket 11, which lies near the proposed Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro Corridor.
In a post in Hindi, DDA said, “DDA Jan Sandharan Awaas Yojana 2025 Phase 2, 1500+ ready-to-move-in flats, Starting from Rs 11.8 Lakh. Booking starts from Nov. 7, 2025, at 12 p.m.”
à¤¹à¤° à¤à¤à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤à¤®à¥à¤®à¥à¤¦— Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) November 5, 2025
à¤¹à¤° à¤à¤®à¥à¤®à¥à¤¦ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°
à¤¡à¥à¤¡à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¾à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤£ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ 2025 à¤«à¥à¤à¤¼ 2
1500+ à¤°à¥à¤¡à¥-à¤à¥-à¤®à¥à¤µ à¤à¤¨ à¤«à¥à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤¸
à¤°à¥ 11.8 à¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥
à¤à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤ à¤°à¥à¤ª à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤®à¤à¥à¤° à¤µà¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤¨à¤ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¸
à¤¬à¥à¤à¤¿à¤à¤ 7 à¤¨à¤µà¤®à¥à¤¬à¤° 2025 à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¹à¤° 12 à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤°à¤®à¥à¤ pic.twitter.com/4nvRoZJ9xd
How To Apply For DDA Flats Under Jan Sandharan Awaas Yojana
The interested homebuyers should complete their registration before the booking window for Phase 2 of the scheme opens. According to the official notice, bookings for LIG and EWS flats will begin at noon on Friday, Nov. 7. While no deadline has been specified for registration, the scheme will close on Dec. 21.
Applicants are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,500 through the DDA’s Awaas Portal and should avoid submitting multiple applications.
Here are the steps to book a flat:
1. Go to the DDA’s official portal at https://eservices.dda.org.in/
2. Click on the link for the Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana 2025 and select ‘Apply Here’ to begin your application.
3. Submit a refundable fee of Rs 2,500, which includes GST, through the online payment option provided.
4. Carefully check the size, layout, location, and price of the flats listed before finalising your selection.
5. Choose and book a unit of your choice on a first-come, first-served basis once the booking window opens.
The booking fee has been set at Rs 1,00,000 for LIG flats, while applicants for EWS units will need to pay Rs 50,000.