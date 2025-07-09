Keystone Realtors Set To Surpass Rs 4,000-Crore Guidance In FY26: Executive Director

The company is also expanding its footprint within and beyond the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. "By and large, we intend to be present in all relevant micro-markets as far as MMR is concerned. MMR constitutes close to 42% of the recognised residential real estate market of the country. We have got a strong rank in this particular market, and we intend to exploit that," Mehta said.

The company is exploring plotted development markets in Alibaug, Palghar and “anything in and around Mumbai". He confirmed the company is already present in areas like Virar and Thane, and is actively looking to make an entry into Navi Mumbai.

Answering a question on the rising cost of projects, Mehta said that the company has been successful in passing on the increased prices to homebuyers.

"We have been continuously able to at least protect our margin. So, if there are any cost increases, yes, there are certain cost increases, we have been able to pass it on to the end consumer and the end consumer is willing to absorb those," the top executive said.

The realty firm is also making an entry into Nagpur with a project worth Rs 1,000 crore in terms of GDV. "Wherever infrastructure goes, development has to follow. I think it's going to be a city of the future," he said.

Mehta described the move as a stepping stone to potentially expanding the company’s geographical footprint within Maharashtra.