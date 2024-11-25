Sweat, Tears And More: Renting In Bengaluru Is Beyond A Nightmare
Renters also howl that even if they budge and agree to pay the deposit, the amount returned while vacating comes with a lot of unreasonable cuts.
Harnidh Kaur, an investor based in Bengaluru, recently posted on X, “5 lakh deposit for a flat with 40k rent. I’m so tired”, which rekindled the woes of renters in the city. Along with being infamous for its traffic and flooding, the country's tech capital is also increasingly being known for its housing crisis.
A majority of people that move to the city often find it extremely difficult to rent a place, not just in the prime areas, but in the interior areas and outskirts of the city as well. Landlords asking for resumes, funding details of the startup one is employed at, career plan among other details have become a norm in the city.
“I just left after he quoted the figure, because what do I negotiate it down to. I understand landlords would have distrust, but they could follow other ways like talking to my previous landlords to get some surety. They know they can quote that rate because someone or the other will take it up. If I, with enough resources is facing this affordability issue, I wonder how difficult it would be for the majority of the people," Kaur said.
Similarly, Abhishek, a lawyer in Bengaluru, was asked for a deposit of Rs 6 lakh, for a flat with Rs 60,000 rent. When asked for the rationale, he was told “the house is marble flooring, it is what it is, it's market rate.”
What was even more surprising was the next person who checked out the house, rented it for the quoted price. “The owners know they can drive the price crazy high because someone will be fed up enough to just take it. Nobody thinks of being fair,” the lawyer said.
Generally, landlords charging two-three months’ rent as security deposit used to be the norm. However, unfavourable demand and supply dynamics and distrust in tenants, have driven up the deposit amount, even as rents continue to rise significantly in the city.
ALSO READ
Real Estate Prices In Delhi-NCR Rise 56% To Rs 1.45 Crore In H1 FY25, Says Anarock Research
Residential rent in India's IT hub has increased by up to 31%, a report by Anarock Group released months ago had noted. Further, the rent inflation for properties along prominent areas, metro routes and around tech parks is even more, renters said. A 2 BHK flat in areas like Koramangla and Indiranagar cost Rs 25,000-35,000, with deposit ranging from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh.
Renters also howl that even if they budge and agree to pay the deposit, the amount returned while vacating comes with a lot of unreasonable cuts.
While the living space in the city reaches saturation, demands by landowners turn more absurd.
Vaishnavi, a graphic designer in the city was told, “The vastu of this house is good. Anybody who would live here will get promotions, get married, and have good luck, so the price is justified.” Vaishnavi also said that the owner had absurd rules, saying milk can’t be used in the house because she wouldn’t be able to bear the smell.
To the landowners' benefit of doubt, the deposits are high to make sure they are not affected if the renters defaults on monthly payments.
“There are a lot of amenities and fixtures included, and there is also repair, painting and maintenance that has to be done after one vacates, this is why taking a deposit makes sense," said Vinod, a landlord in Bengaluru.
According to him, sometimes if the tenants don't pay rent even for a couple of months, the landlords will have the security because of the deposit amount as surety.
Residents in the city also turn to sublet properties, through groups like Flat&Flatmates, when they fail to rent a place. This option, too, comes with its fair share of unheard demands, in the cosmopolitan city.
“When I enquired about a sublet listing, a woman responded with a few disclaimers that they were looking for chill and fun flatmates, who would be open to partying," said Savyata, a journalist in Bengaluru.
"Then, she asked us for our Insta(gram) handle saying her other flatmate wanted to check our profiles. Soon after the profile check, someone got in touch with me and asked questions about how much we party/drink and if we became their roommates would we join their parties.”