Sweat, Tears And More: Renting In Bengaluru Is Beyond A Nightmare

Harnidh Kaur, an investor based in Bengaluru, recently posted on X, “5 lakh deposit for a flat with 40k rent. I’m so tired”, which rekindled the woes of renters in the city. Along with being infamous for its traffic and flooding, the country's tech capital is also increasingly being known for its housing crisis.

A majority of people that move to the city often find it extremely difficult to rent a place, not just in the prime areas, but in the interior areas and outskirts of the city as well. Landlords asking for resumes, funding details of the startup one is employed at, career plan among other details have become a norm in the city.

“I just left after he quoted the figure, because what do I negotiate it down to. I understand landlords would have distrust, but they could follow other ways like talking to my previous landlords to get some surety. They know they can quote that rate because someone or the other will take it up. If I, with enough resources is facing this affordability issue, I wonder how difficult it would be for the majority of the people," Kaur said.

Similarly, Abhishek, a lawyer in Bengaluru, was asked for a deposit of Rs 6 lakh, for a flat with Rs 60,000 rent. When asked for the rationale, he was told “the house is marble flooring, it is what it is, it's market rate.”

What was even more surprising was the next person who checked out the house, rented it for the quoted price. “The owners know they can drive the price crazy high because someone will be fed up enough to just take it. Nobody thinks of being fair,” the lawyer said.

Generally, landlords charging two-three months’ rent as security deposit used to be the norm. However, unfavourable demand and supply dynamics and distrust in tenants, have driven up the deposit amount, even as rents continue to rise significantly in the city.