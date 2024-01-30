Aparna Constructions To Invest Rs 2,425 Crore In Two New Hyderabad Projects

In a statement, the company said it has launched "two gated community apartment projects in Hyderabad, Aparna Newlands and Aparna Sarovar Towers, with a combined investment of Rs 2,425 crore."

The project -- Aparna Newlands -- will be spread over 14 acres totalling 1,976 units, while the 5-acre Aparna Sarovar Towers project will have 585 units.