Big B's New Getaway? Amitabh Bachchan Acquires Three Plots in Alibaug for Rs 6.6 Crore

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased three properties in Alibaug, valued roughly around Rs 6.6 crore, according to data by real estate data analytics firm, CRE Matrix.

The CRE Matrix data also provided insights into individual property details. The properties purchased include plot numbers 96, 97, and 98 in House of Abhinandan Lodha or HOABL Phase 2 in Alibaug's Raigad. Seller of all three properties is HOABL Landbuild Pvt. Ltd.

Plot 96 is the biggest out of the three with an area of 4,047 square foot; plot 97's area is around 2,776 sq. ft and that of the last property, plot 98 is 2,734 sq. ft.

Consequently, the agreement value for plot 96 was Rs 2.78 crore while those for plots 97 and 98 were Rs 1.92 crore and Rs 1.88 crore, respectively.

HOABL Alibaug is a luxury real estate project by House of Abhinandan Lodha which offers luxury villa plots and residences in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

The project is presented as a high-end development aimed at providing a premium vacation home and lifestyle destination, with different sub-projects like Sol De Alibaug and Chateau de Alibaug.