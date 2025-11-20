Actor Kajol Devgan Rents Out Goregaon West Retail Unit For Rs 6.9 Lakh A Month

Bollywood actor Kajol Devgan has rented a retail unit in Goregaon west, Mumbai for a monthly rent starting at Rs. 6.9 lakh, according to real estate platform Square Yards.

Kajol purchased the property in March for Rs. 28.78 crore and the deal was officially registered in November.

As per IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the retail unit in Bharat Arize has a carpet area of 1,817 sq. ft. (168 sq. m.) and one car parking. The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 5.61 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The transaction includes a security deposit of Rs. 27.61 lakh.

According to Square Yards' analysis, the rental agreement spans nine years, starting November. The monthly rent is set at Rs. 6.9 lakh for the first three years, with a 15% escalation after expiry of every successive period of three years, increasing to Rs 7.9 lakh for the next three years and Rs. 9.13 lakh in the final three years of the term. Based on this structure, the total rent acquired during the lease tenure amounts to Rs. 8.6 crore.

Goregaon west is a rapidly expanding Mumbai suburb with a mix of residential and commercial properties. It is well-connected to major roads and the railway network, making commute easy. Its proximity to business and entertainment hubs like hubs, malls, film studios in Andheri and Malad makes it a popular choice for professionals and businesses.