RBI To Stay 'Nimble And Flexible' In Managing Liquidity, Says Governor Das

The Reserve Bank of India will undertake an appropriate mix of instruments to ensure comfortable liquidity in the financial system, according to Governor Shaktikanta Das.

In the first bi-monthly monetary policy statement of 2024, Das said that the ongoing tightness in the system liquidity is due to "exogenous factors". As of Feb. 7, the liquidity in the banking system stood at a deficit of Rs 1.53 lakh crore, compared with Rs 2.7 lakh crore as of Jan. 26.

With government spending picking up towards the end of January, liquidity in the financial system remains in surplus after adjusting for government cash balances, Das said.

On account of deficit liquidity and the scramble for short-term funding, the interest rates on short-term money market instruments have been fluctuating, while long-term rates have remained stable, he said while presenting the policy statement.

However, in the credit market, the monetary transmission of the rate hikes remains incomplete, Das said.

The central bank, which is withdrawing monetary accommodation to control inflation, has once again emphasised the need for better transmission of the 250 basis points of cumulative rate hikes between May 2022 and February 2023.

In December and January, the RBI conducted variable-rate repo auctions to ease tightness in liquidity.

"RBI remains nimble and flexible in liquidty management through two-way finetuning via repo and reverse repo auctions," Das said in his monetary policy speech.

Further, the reversal of liquidity facilities through marginal standing facilities as well as statutory deposit facilities on weekends, announced in December monetary policy, have "facilitated better fund management by banks," the governor said.