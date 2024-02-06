RBI Monetary Policy Preview: Likely To Continue Status Quo, Focus On Liquidity

"We maintain our view that the RBI MPC will keep the policy rate unchanged at the Feb. 8 policy meeting at 6.50%, sound optimistic on growth, recognise the sharp fiscal consolidation in the interim budget, and reiterate the commitment to the 4% headline inflation target, stated a research note by Goldman Sachs.

While the RBI is likely to keep policy settings unchanged, the tone is likely to be less hawkish, said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays.

"We see a window for rate cuts opening in Q1 FY25," he said.