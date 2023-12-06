RBI Monetary Policy Preview: Another Pause Expected Amid Inflation Relief

India's Monetary Policy Committee is likely to maintain its status quo on the Reserve Bank of India's key lending rate even as inflation eases and economic activity stays resilient.

Of the 38 economists polled by Bloomberg, all except one expect the MPC to hold the rates on the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate on Friday. The benchmark policy repo rate currently stands at 6.5%.

With strong growth momentum, core inflation declining, and the global backdrop turning more benign, the RBI's policy optionality is widening, Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays, said in a note. "Still, we expect the bank to stay cautious, taking macro prudential steps to curb lending, while keeping an eye on supply shocks and potential second-order inflationary effects."