RBI Monetary Policy Live: Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5% For Seventh Time
RBI Monetary Policy Live: Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5% For Seventh Time

Catch live updates from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' monetary policy announcement here.

05 Apr 2024, 10:08 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Source: NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

RBI Monetary Policy Live | Watch Here

Governor Shaktikanta Das to begin his monetary policy statement shortly. Watch the announcement live here.

Core Inflation On The Decline, Says Das

Core inflation declined steadily over the last month, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Fuel component of CPI remained in deflation for six months, Das says, adding that robust growth prospects provide policy space to remain focused on inflation.

Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5%

MPC voted 5:1 to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. The panel maintained policy stance as "withdrawal of accommodation" with majority of 5:1.


RBI Well-Positioned To Take Holistic View Of Economic Issues: Das

RBI well-positioned to take holistic view of issue facing economy, says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Journey of RBI closely related to evolution of Indian economy

  • RBI discharged responsibility with integrity, professionalism

  • RBI was always at the forefront in steering the Indian financial system toward stability

  • RBI has a much broader range of functions, compared to many other central banks

GDP Growth Expectations Rise After Stellar Q3 Print

World Bank recently estimated India's GDP growth rate for fiscal 2024 at 7.4%.

India economy surprised with a growth rate of 8.4% in the December quarter.


Currency Derivates Norms In Focus

The RBI officials might address concerns over the new norms on exchange-traded currency derivatives today. Traders have been in a tizzy over the new circular which stated that such transactions must have an underlying foreign exchange exposure.

