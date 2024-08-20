RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Rated A+ By Global Finance Magazine

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been accorded an 'A+' in the Global Finance Central Banker report card for the second straight year.

Governor of the Bank of Denmark, Christian Kettel Thomsen, and Chairperson of the Swiss National Bank, Thomas Jordan, were also given an A+ grade. Speaking on the accolade, Governor Das said that it has been a team effort. "No captain can win a game on his own," Das said, adding that he would like to complement the entire team at the bank.

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance magazine since 1994, grade the central bank governors of nearly 100 key countries, territories and districts, as well as the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

Grades are based on an “A+” to “F” scale for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management.