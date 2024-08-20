India Needs To Increase Output In Agriculture Sector, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is making comprehensive efforts to help farmers improve their farm produce, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pointed out that there is a need to increase output in the agriculture sector.

While India has made good progress in agriculture, there is still scope for improvement in agriculture productivity and output, Das told NDTV Profit's Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview.

This comes after the government in the Union Budget has set aside Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors in the financial year 2025. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Union budget 2024–25, said that 109 new high-yielding, climate-resilient varieties will be released to farmers.

She added that nearly one crore farmers will be initiated into natural farming over the next two years, and 10,000 need-based bio-input centres will be established as well, along with strengthening the production, storage, and marketing of oil seeds.