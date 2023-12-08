Address Me Just As Governor, Drop The Honourable Prefix, Says Das

NDTV ProfitRBI GovernorAddress Me Just As Governor, Drop The Honourable Prefix, Says Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday requested a junior to address him without the 'honourable' prefix, and call him just as 'Governor' instead.

08 Dec 2023, 08:02 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: Twitter)

“I think in future, just 'Governor' will be better than 'honourable Governor',” Das told a RBI staff member at a press conference.

The remarks from the career bureaucrat-turned-central banker come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested all to desist from addressing him with the “Ji” suffix.

Das, who will soon be completing five years in office, is currently serving a second term in office as the RBI Governor. Das' deft handling of the institution has been widely appreciated and he was also ranked the best central banker by a reputed publication recently.

