NDTV ProfitEarningsZydus Lifesciences Q2 Results: Profit Up 14%, Meets Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Results: Profit Up 14%, Meets Estimates

Zydus Lifesciences' formulations business revenues increased by 30% year-on-year to Rs 2,417 crore. The business accounted for 47% of consolidated revenues.

12 Nov 2024, 02:02 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 14% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts' estimates. (Photo source: envato)</p></div>
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 14% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts' estimates. (Photo source: envato)

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 14% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 911 crore in the quarter-ended September, in comparison with Rs 801 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 916 crore.

Zydus Life Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 20% at Rs 5,237 crore versus Rs 4,369 crore (Estimate Rs 5,233 crore).

  • Ebitda up 33% at Rs 1,416 crore versus Rs 1,064 crore (Estimate Rs 1,356 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 27% versus 24.4% (Estimate 25.9%).

  • Net profit up 14% at Rs 911 crore versus Rs 801 crore. (Estimate Rs 916 crore).

India Geography

  • Comprises of formulations and consumer wellness businesses, that accounts for 38% of consolidated revenues.

  • Registered revenues of Rs 1,944 crore, up 10% YoY.

Formulations business

  • Registered revenues increased by 30% year-on-year to Rs 2,417 crore.

  • The business accounted for 47% of consolidated revenues.

  • Branded business grew faster than the market with 10% YoY growth. Outpaced the market growth both in chronic and acute segments.

  • On the super specialty front, retained leadership position in Nephrology and Oncology segments.

  • Share of chronic portfolio has increased consistently over last several years and stood at 41.8%, which is an improvement of 400 bps over the last three years

ALSO READ

UPL Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens Amid Pricing Pressure, Higher Finance Cost
Opinion
UPL Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens Amid Pricing Pressure, Higher Finance Cost
Read More

Consumer Wellness business

  • Registered revenues of Rs 487 crore, up 12% YoY. The growth was primarily led by 8.4% volume growth. The business accounted for 10% of revenues.

  • Both the personal care segment and food and nutrition segment performed well, driving the overall performance of the business.

  • Personal care segment, which comprises of Nycil and EverYuthTM brands, continued to deliver robust performance with yet another quarter of strong double-digit growth.

US formulations business

  • Registered revenues of Rs 2,417 crore, up 30% YoY and down 22% QoQ. The business accounted for 47% of consolidated revenues. The business accounted for 51% of consolidated revenues.

  • In constant currency terms, the business registered revenues of $288 million.

  • Launched four new products during the quarter.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 1.8% lower at Rs 950 apiece on the BSE as of 1.41 p.m., as compared with a 0.9% decline in the benchmark Nifty.

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Net Profit Slips 16%; Natco Pharma Revenue Rises 33%
Opinion
Q2 Results Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Net Profit Slips 16%; Natco Pharma Revenue Rises 33%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT