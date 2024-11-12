Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Results: Profit Up 14%, Meets Estimates
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 14% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 911 crore in the quarter-ended September, in comparison with Rs 801 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 916 crore.
Zydus Life Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20% at Rs 5,237 crore versus Rs 4,369 crore (Estimate Rs 5,233 crore).
Ebitda up 33% at Rs 1,416 crore versus Rs 1,064 crore (Estimate Rs 1,356 crore).
Ebitda margin at 27% versus 24.4% (Estimate 25.9%).
Net profit up 14% at Rs 911 crore versus Rs 801 crore. (Estimate Rs 916 crore).
India Geography
Comprises of formulations and consumer wellness businesses, that accounts for 38% of consolidated revenues.
Registered revenues of Rs 1,944 crore, up 10% YoY.
Formulations business
Registered revenues increased by 30% year-on-year to Rs 2,417 crore.
The business accounted for 47% of consolidated revenues.
Branded business grew faster than the market with 10% YoY growth. Outpaced the market growth both in chronic and acute segments.
On the super specialty front, retained leadership position in Nephrology and Oncology segments.
Share of chronic portfolio has increased consistently over last several years and stood at 41.8%, which is an improvement of 400 bps over the last three years
Consumer Wellness business
Registered revenues of Rs 487 crore, up 12% YoY. The growth was primarily led by 8.4% volume growth. The business accounted for 10% of revenues.
Both the personal care segment and food and nutrition segment performed well, driving the overall performance of the business.
Personal care segment, which comprises of Nycil and EverYuthTM brands, continued to deliver robust performance with yet another quarter of strong double-digit growth.
US formulations business
Registered revenues of Rs 2,417 crore, up 30% YoY and down 22% QoQ. The business accounted for 51% of consolidated revenues.
In constant currency terms, the business registered revenues of $288 million.
Launched four new products during the quarter.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 1.8% lower at Rs 950 apiece on the BSE as of 1.41 p.m., as compared with a 0.9% decline in the benchmark Nifty.