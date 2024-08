Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 30% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, and surpassing analysts' estimates.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,420 crore in the quarter-ended June, in comparison with Rs 1,087 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 1,279 crore.