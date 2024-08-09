Zydus Lifesciences, CESC, Trent, Alkem Labs Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., CESC Ltd., Trent Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., and Berger Paints India Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first quarter earnings on Friday.

Zydus Lifesciences is expected to post a net profit of Rs 1,279 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is projected to be Rs 5,870 crore.

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group power producer CESC is expected to report a bottom line of Rs 378 crore, while Tata Group fashion retailer Trent may post a net profit of Rs 330 crore.