Zydus Lifesciences, CESC, Trent, Alkem Labs Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., CESC Ltd., Trent Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., and Berger Paints India Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first quarter earnings on Friday.
Zydus Lifesciences is expected to post a net profit of Rs 1,279 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is projected to be Rs 5,870 crore.
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group power producer CESC is expected to report a bottom line of Rs 378 crore, while Tata Group fashion retailer Trent may post a net profit of Rs 330 crore.
Other companies due to report their earnings include Aarti Industries Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Bengal & Assam Co., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., Concord Biotech Ltd., Electronics Mart India Ltd., Engineers India Ltd., General Insurance Corp., Grasim Industries Ltd., Honasa Consumer Ltd., Inox India Ltd., Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd., C.E. Info Systems Ltd., MMTC Ltd., Info Edge India Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., Shipping Corp., SJVN Ltd., and Sun TV Network Ltd.