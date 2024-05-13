Zomato Q4 Results: Profit Up 27%, Revenue Crosses Rs 3,500 Crore

Revenue from the Blinkit business grew to Rs 769 crore from Rs 644 crore in the previous quarter.

"We are just grateful that the bet that we took on Blinkit worked out just fine and we are not at a point where Akshant and I are getting fired for an expensive acquisition gone wrong," Founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal wrote in the accompanying shareholders' letter.

"In addition to scaling up the existing store network and use cases, we will be adding more use cases, so the Blinkit platform is even more useful in the everyday lives of our customers," Albinder Dhindsa, founder and CEO of Blinkit, said.

For Zomato's consumer-facing businesses—food delivery, quick commerce and going-out—gross order value grew 5% sequentially to Rs 13,536 crore, led by the strongest growth in Blinkit.

Its B2B business, Hyperpure's revenue, grew 11% QoQ.