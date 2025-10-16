Zomato Q2 Results Preview: Profit Expected To Jump Over Fourfold, Margin Likely To Expand

Eternal Ltd., formerly known as Zomato, will report its results for the second quarter of financial year 2026 on Thursday.

Brokerages remain upbeat on Eternal ahead of its September quarter results, citing sustained strength in both food delivery and quick commerce. Most expect the company to post mid-to-high teens growth in food delivery GOV and over 130–140% year-on-year growth in Blinkit's GOV, driven by continued store expansion, festive demand, and rising user acquisition.

Citi, Kotak Institutional Equities, and Morgan Stanley highlight Blinkit’s strong momentum and improving contribution margins, aided by the shift to the 1P model. JPMorgan and Nuvama forecast steady food delivery margins, with contribution margins expanding by 20 basis points sequentially.