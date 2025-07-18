Zomato Parent Eternal Q1 Results This Week — All You Need To Know
The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on July 21 at 5 p.m. to discuss the financial performance in the first quarter of FY26.
Eternal Ltd., the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato, is set to announce the results for the first quarter of the current financial year this week. The food delivery giant on Wednesday informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve Q1FY26 results.
Eternal operates food delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce app, Blinkit. It also offers booking tickets for movies and live events, as well as table reservations at restaurants through its District app. Here's everything you need to know about Eternal’s Q1FY26 results schedule.
Eternal Q1 Results Date
In an exchange filing dated July 16, Eternal said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 21 to consider and approve the results for Q1FY26.
“We wish to inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 21, 2025, to inter-alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” the company said in the exchange filing.
Eternal Q1FY26 Earnings Call
The company will host an earnings call on July 21 at 5 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY26 with investors and analysts
ALSO READ
HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Date, Bonus Issue, Special Interim Dividend, Earnings Call Schedule And More
Eternal Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
The trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons remains closed from June 21. The trading restrictions will remain in effect until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for Q1FY26, in compliance with SEBI rules on the prevention of insider trading.
Eternal Q4FY25 Results
The company’s consolidated net profit declined 77.7% year-on-year to Rs 39 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 175 crore in Q4FY24. Total income rose more than 63% YoY to Rs 6,201 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 3,797 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses increased 67.9% YoY to Rs 6,104 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 3,636 crore in Q4FY24.
Eternal Share Price History
Shares of Eternal have fallen 2% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, the stock has rallied 3.80% and in the past six months, it has increased 21.98%. Over the past year, shares of Zomato have advanced by over 20%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 304.7 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 9, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of Rs 194.8 on April 7, 2025.
At 12:43 p.m. on Friday, Eternal shares were trading 0.69% down at Rs 257.85 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.68% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.