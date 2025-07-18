Zomato Parent Eternal Q1 Results This Week — All You Need To Know

Eternal Ltd., the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato, is set to announce the results for the first quarter of the current financial year this week. The food delivery giant on Wednesday informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve Q1FY26 results.

Eternal operates food delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce app, Blinkit. It also offers booking tickets for movies and live events, as well as table reservations at restaurants through its District app. Here's everything you need to know about Eternal’s Q1FY26 results schedule.