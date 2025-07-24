Zensar Technologies Hopeful Of Modest Growth In Q2 Amid Global Challenges, Says MD Manish Tandon

Following a strong Q1 FY26 performance, Zensar Technologies remains cautiously optimistic about maintaining sequential growth in Q2 amid the challenging environment for IT companies.

Speaking to NDTV Profit on Wednesday, the IT solutions provider’s MD and CEO, Manish Tandon, acknowledged the challenging market environment influenced by global uncertainties and trade tensions.

“We grew 3.3% sequentially in reported currency and 1.9% in constant currency, while maintaining our Ebitda margins within range. The market continues to be tough. However, we believe we will continue to see some sequential growth,” he said.

According to Tandon, the company has witnessed continued momentum in deal wins, particularly in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) and healthcare segments. Hence, even though the situation isn’t ideal, Zensar Technologies is hopeful of modest growth moving forward.

“I think we are seeing reasonable order bookings. We continue to see momentum in BFSI. We continue to see momentum in health care licences. Some segments like (Manufacturing and Consumer Services) and TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecom) remain flattish,” he added.

He further explained that in the current uncertain environment, especially within the manufacturing sector, companies are largely focused on mandatory projects.