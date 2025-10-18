ADVERTISEMENT
Yes Bank Q2 Results: Profit Up 18%, Asset Quality Stable
Yes Bank's Q2 gross non-performing assets stood at 1.6% and net NPA was at 0.3%, both unchanged from the previous quarter.
Yes Bank Ltd. reported an 18.3% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the September quarter to Rs 654 crore, compared with Rs 553 crore a year earlier, according to its notification to the exchanges on Saturday.
Net interest income increased 4.6% to Rs 2,301 crore from Rs 2,200 crore in the same quarter last year. Asset quality remained stable, with gross non-performing assets at 1.6% and net NPA at 0.3%, both unchanged from the previous quarter.
Yes BankQ2 Results (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 18.3% to Rs 654 crore versus Rs 553 crore.
NII up 4.6% to Rs 2,301 crore versus Rs 2,200 crore.
Gross NPA flat at 1.6% (QoQ).
Net NPA flat at 0.3% (QoQ).
