Yes Bank Q2 Results: Profit Up 18%, Asset Quality Stable

Yes Bank Ltd. reported an 18.3% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the September quarter to Rs 654 crore, compared with Rs 553 crore a year earlier, according to its notification to the exchanges on Saturday.

Net interest income increased 4.6% to Rs 2,301 crore from Rs 2,200 crore in the same quarter last year. Asset quality remained stable, with gross non-performing assets at 1.6% and net NPA at 0.3%, both unchanged from the previous quarter.