Yes Bank Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Yes Bank said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 19 to consider and approve the results for Q1FY26.

"The meeting of the Board of Directors of YES BANK Limited (the “Bank”) will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Mumbai, inter alia: To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2025," the bank informed the stock exchanges.