Yes Bank Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More
Yes Bank has scheduled an earnings call on July 19 at 3 p.m. to discuss Q1 results with analysts and investors.
Yes Bank Ltd. is scheduled to declare the results for the first quarter of the current financial year this week. The private lender operates more than 1,400 banking outlets and over 1,300 ATMs. It offers a range of services and financial products to more than one crore customers across India. Here are the key details about Yes Bank’s Q1FY26 results schedule.
Yes Bank Q1FY26 Results Date
In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Yes Bank said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 19 to consider and approve the results for Q1FY26.
"The meeting of the Board of Directors of YES BANK Limited (the “Bank”) will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Mumbai, inter alia: To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2025," the bank informed the stock exchanges.
Yes Bank Q1FY26 Earnings Call
The bank has scheduled an earnings call on July 19 at 3 p.m. to discuss the results for the first quarter with investors and analysts.
"The Bank will host a conference call (Group Meeting) with analysts and investors on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 3 p.m. IST (i.e., 05:30 p.m. SGT & HKT / 10.30 a.m. BST / Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 05:30 a.m. EDT) to discuss the financial results with the participants," mentioned the exchange filing dated July 15.
Dial-In Information
Universal Access: +91 22 7115 8034/+91 22 6280 1133
International Toll-Free Numbers
USA: 18667462133
UK: 08081011573
Singapore: 8001012045
Hong Kong: 800964448
Yes Bank Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
Last month, Yes Bank informed the bourses that the trading window for dealing in its securities will remain closed for designated persons from July 1 until two days after the declaration of Q1FY26 results. The trading restrictions for the designated persons and their relatives will remain in effect as per SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading.
Yes Bank Share Price History
Shares of Yes Bank have gained 1.98% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has declined 1.16% in the past one month. In the past six months, the banking stock has rallied 6.29%, while rising 2.50% year-to-date. On the other hand, shares of the bank have declined 21.86% in the last one year.
Yes Bank shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 27.2 apiece on the NSE on July 31, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 16.02 on March 12, 2025.
At 9:17 a.m. on Friday, Yes Bank shares were trading flat at Rs 20.11 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.