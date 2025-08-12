Wockhardt Eyes ‘Healthy Bottom Line’ In Coming Quarters Amid US Tariff Concerns

Pharmaceutical major Wockhardt is targeting a “very healthy bottom line” in the coming quarters, following its exit from the loss-making US generics business, according to the company’s Founder Chairman Habil Khorakiwala.

Commenting on the company's Q1FY26 results, he clarified that the reported loss was due to a one-time goodwill write-off from the US business exit. He assured that this was a temporary measure with "no impact in the future whatsoever."

“Our operating losses for the partner in the US were much higher and these are all one-time related activities. When we introduce a new drug like Miqnaf, there are a lot of upfront costs before the drug starts generating revenue. If you discount all these things, in the coming quarters, we should have a very healthy bottom line,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Monday.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 108 crore in Q1FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q1FY25.

Dr Khorakiwala noted that the timing of the US exit is fortuitous given the geopolitical uncertainties surrounding trade tariffs. He emphasised that Wockhardt’s flagship antibiotic, Zaynich, will remain unaffected as it is manufactured entirely in Europe.

“So, let me continue the good news of the tariff issue. We are manufacturing Zaynich from Europe, so whatever happens between India and the US, it will be unaffected and we don't expect much impact of the tariff in the United States,” he said.