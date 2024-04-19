Wipro Q4 Results: Profit Rises 6%, Meets Estimates
Revenue of India's fourth largest IT services firm was flat at Rs 22,208 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Wipro Ltd.'s profit rose in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and met analysts' estimates.
Revenue of India's fourth largest IT services firm was flat at Rs 22,208 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 22,226.7-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Wipro Q4 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue flat at Rs 22,208 crore (Estimate: Rs 22,226.70 crore).
EBIT down 9% to Rs 3,560 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,372.4 crore).
EBIT margin up 131 basis points to 16% (Estimate: 15.17%).
Net profit up 5.8% to Rs 2,858 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,772.10 crore).
Note: One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
On Friday, shares of Wipro rose 1.78% to Rs 452.20 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.83% higher at 73,088.33 points.