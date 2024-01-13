Wipro Q3 Revenue Falls, HCLTech Profit Beats Estimates — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Friday.
Revenue growth at Wipro Ltd. faltered yet again in the October-December quarter but met its own guidance. Profit, however, rose.
India's fourth largest IT services firm saw a revenue decline of 1.39% over the previous three months to Rs 22,205.1 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
HCL Technologies Ltd. grew when its larger peers faltered in the October-December quarter, as blockbuster dealmaking over the past few months paid off.
Wipro Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 1.39% at Rs 22,205.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 23,229 crore).
EBIT up 6.22% at Rs 3,267.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,240.50 crore).
EBIT margin at 14.71% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.60%).
Net profit up 1.24% at Rs 2,700.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,029 crore).
HCLTech Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 6.65% at Rs 28,446 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 28,075.1 crore).
EBIT up 14.7% at Rs 5,644 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,256.9 crore).
EBIT margin at 19.84% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.7%).
Net profit up 13.51% at Rs 5,874 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,124.4 crore).
Just Dial Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 265 crore vs Rs 260.6 crore, up 1.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 269.8 crore).
Net profit at Rs 92 crore vs Rs 71.8 crore, up 28.1% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 93.6 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 60.3 crore vs Rs 48.8 crore, up 23.6% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 54.8 crore).
Ebitda margin at 22.75% vs 18.72% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.3%).
Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 182.43 crore vs Rs 138 crore, up 32.19% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 188.1 crore).
Net profit at Rs 58.04 crore vs Rs 43.22 crore, up 34.28% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56.5 crore).
Den Networks Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 272.9 crore vs Rs 276.9 crore, down 1.45%.
Net profit at Rs 47.8 crore vs Rs 49.3 crore, down 3.04%.
Ebitda at Rs 40.5 crore vs Rs 37.3 crore, up 8.57%.
Margin at 14.84% vs 13.47%, up 137 bps.