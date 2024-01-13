Wipro Q3 Revenue Falls, HCLTech Profit Beats Estimates — Earnings Wrap

Revenue growth at Wipro Ltd. faltered yet again in the October-December quarter but met its own guidance. Profit, however, rose.

India's fourth largest IT services firm saw a revenue decline of 1.39% over the previous three months to Rs 22,205.1 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

HCL Technologies Ltd. grew when its larger peers faltered in the October-December quarter, as blockbuster dealmaking over the past few months paid off.