Wipro Q2 Revenue, Guidance Disappoint Analysts But Some Raise Target Price

Despite Wipro's second quarter net profit beating analysts' expectations, brokerage firms are unimpressed by the company's financials. Analysts noted that the Indian IT bellwether's revenue growth lagged its peers, while the company's December quarter guidance failed to meet expectations.

The IT firm posted a 6.2% sequential rise in its net profit to Rs 3,227 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, which is higher than the consensus estimate of Rs 3,009 crore tracked by Bloomberg. The company has cut its revenue guidance for the next quarter to (-) 2.0% to 0.0% in constant currency terms.

Most brokerages have kept the rating for the stock unchanged and some have raised their target prices citing large deal execution.

A Bernstein report said that Wipro's third quarter guidance was underwhelming, with revenue growth lagging peers and limited visibility of catch-up. Therefore, it has maintained its 'underperform' rating.

However, it raised the target price to Rs 460 per share, compared to Rs 410 apiece earlier, implying a 13% downside. "The company executed well on margins at 16.8%," Bernstein noted as it raised its EPS estimates for fiscals 2025 and 2026 by 5.3% and 1.5%, respectively.