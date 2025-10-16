ADVERTISEMENT
Wipro Q2 Results: Profit Falls 3%; Meets Estimates
Wipro's revenue rose 2.5% over previous quarter to Rs 22,697.30 crore in the three months ended September.
Wipro Ltd.'s profit for July-September period declined 3% to Rs 3,246.20 crore, with profit meeting estimates.
Revenue of the largest IT services firm rose 2.5% over previous quarter to Rs 22,697.30 crore in the three months ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 22,680-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Wipro Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rises 2.5% to Rs 22,697.30 crore versus Rs 22,134.60 crore (Estimate: Rs 22,680 crore).
Profit falls 3% to Rs 3,246.20 crore versus Rs 3,330.40 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,279 crore).
EBIT 4% higher at Rs 3,680.70 crore versus Rs 3,547.60 crore (Estimates: Rs 4,457 crore).
EBIT Margin expanded to 16.2% versus 16% (Estimate: 19.65%).
