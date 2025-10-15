Wipro Q2 Results Preview: Margin Seen Steady As Deal Ramps Set To Offset Costs

Wipro is expected to report modest sequential revenue growth for the July–September quarter, with margins remaining largely steady as deal ramp-ups and cost factors offset each other.

Bloomberg consensus sees revenue at Rs 22,680 crore, up 2% from Rs 22,135 crore, while profit is seen down 2% at Rs 3,279 crore. Ebitda is expected to rise 5% to Rs 4,457 crore, with the margin near 19.65% versus 19.14% in the prior quarter. Analysts will focus on guidance for the next quarter and the impact of large deal ramps on near-term margin.

The quarter will test how recently won large deals affect operating profit as ramp costs feed through. Market attention will centre on Q3 guidance, consulting and Europe demand, and commentary on discretionary spend and any cost headwinds linked to deal ramps.