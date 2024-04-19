Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, HDFC AMC Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Wipro Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd. and HDFC Asset Management Co. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on Friday.

The Bengaluru-based IT services firm in January had raised its sequential revenue growth guidance in the range of -1.5 to 0.5% for Q4 FY24, in constant currency terms. That figure stood at -3.5% to -1.5% for Q3 FY24.

Wipro is expected to post a top-line and bottom-line print of Rs 22,226.70 crore and Rs 2,772.10 crore, respectively, for the January-March period, according to a survey of analysts' estimates by Bloomberg.

Hindustan Zinc is likely to post a net profit of Rs 2,040.90 crore and a revenue of Rs 7,350 crore, according to estimates. The company is preparing for a major capex programme as it aims to double its zinc output in the next three to four years. As part of its ongoing annual capex, the company is also looking at increasing its zinc production to 1.5 million tonne in a phased manner.

HDFC AMC will likely report Rs 724.80 crore in revenue, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Elecon Engineering Co. and Jio Financial Services Ltd. are also slated to release their quarterly results.