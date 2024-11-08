Whirlpool of India Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 40% To Rs 53.5 Crore
Whirlpool of India's total expenses were Rs 1,688.95 crore in the July-September period, up 12.35%.
Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd. on Friday reported a 40.13% brise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 53.53 crore in the September 2024 quarter. The company posted a net profit of Rs 38.20 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was 12.58% higher at Rs 1,713 crore during the quarter under review. The same stood at Rs 1,521.56 crore a year ago.
Total income of Whirlpool of India, which includes other income, grew 13.3% to Rs 1,762.32 crore during the reported quarter.
Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd settled 1.65% lower at Rs 2,041.65 apiece on the BSE.