Whirlpool Of India Q1 Results: Profit Rises 89%, Beats Estimates

Whirlpool of India Ltd. reported an 89.3% uptick in net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The home appliances manufacturer reported a bottom-line of Rs 145 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 77 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification. This compares with the Rs 127.2-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.