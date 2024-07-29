Whirlpool Of India Q1 Results: Profit Rises 89%, Beats Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsWhirlpool Of India Q1 Results: Profit Rises 89%, Beats Estimates
29 Jul 2024, 03:58 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Whirlpool refrigerator in a store. (Source: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Whirlpool refrigerator in a store. (Source: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)

Whirlpool of India Ltd. reported an 89.3% uptick in net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The home appliances manufacturer reported a bottom-line of Rs 145 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 77 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification. This compares with the Rs 127.2-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's revenue grew 22.5% year-on-year at Rs 2,497 crore. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the top-line at Rs 2,306.1 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortization, rose 71% on a yearly basis to Rs 211 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 8.4% from 6.1% over the same period last year. The analyst consensus estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg stood at Rs 192.30 crore and 8.3%, respectively.

Shares of Whirlpool of India closed 4.7% higher at Rs 2,154 apiece, as compared with a 0.01% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

