Whirlpool Of India Q1 Results: Profit Rises 89%, Beats Estimates
Whirlpool of India Ltd. reported an 89.3% uptick in net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.
The home appliances manufacturer reported a bottom-line of Rs 145 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 77 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification. This compares with the Rs 127.2-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.
The company's revenue grew 22.5% year-on-year at Rs 2,497 crore. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the top-line at Rs 2,306.1 crore.
Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortization, rose 71% on a yearly basis to Rs 211 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 8.4% from 6.1% over the same period last year. The analyst consensus estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg stood at Rs 192.30 crore and 8.3%, respectively.
Shares of Whirlpool of India closed 4.7% higher at Rs 2,154 apiece, as compared with a 0.01% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.