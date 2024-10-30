Welspun Living Will Achieve FY25 Ebitda Guidance, Assures CEO Dipali Goenka

Home textile major Welspun Living is on track to achieve its Ebitda guidance of around 15% despite a higher working capital requirement due to the current geopolitical conditions, said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dipali Goenka.

The Mumbai-headquartered textile manufacturing company reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year at Rs 201 crore compared to Rs 196.7 crore a year ago.

Total income for the period under review stood at Rs 2,936 crore, a rise of 15.5% from Rs 2,542.4 crore crore in the second quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Welspun Living's Ebitda for the second quarter of FY2024–25 stood at Rs 420.6 crore, reflecting a year-on-year rise of 7.5% from Rs 391.3 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.