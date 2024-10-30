Welspun Enterprises Q2 Results: Profit Falls 11% To Rs 61.56 Crore

“We have continued on the momentum from the first quarter, and delivered the highest ever first half consolidated income of Rs 1,798 crore. This marks a growth of 25% in the first half of FY25 over same period last year. This performance, along with new orders, keeps us on track of our full year FY25 target of Rs 4,000 crore of consolidated revenue,' Sandeep Garg, Managing Director, Welspun Enterprises said.