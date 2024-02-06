Welspun Corp Q3 Profit Jumps To Rs 294 Crore; Company To Invest Rs 500 Crore In Middle East

In a statement, B K Goenka, Chairman of Welspun Group, said, "Operational and financial performances continued to remain strong for Q3 and 9MFY24. As per our planned strategy, we have finalised our foray into the plastic pipes segment, which provides us with a huge opportunity to leverage Sintex brand value."

The company has also finalised an investment in ductile iron (DI) pipes in the Middle East region, he said.