Welspun Corp Q1 Results: Profit Up By 47%, Meets Estimates

Welspun Corp. on Wednesday reported a 47% year-on-year advance in net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.

The company recorded a net profit of Rs 247.94 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 168.45 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had forecast it at Rs 248 crore.

Revenue decreased by 22.9% to Rs 3,137.23 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 4,069.27 crore in the same quarter last year. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 4,349 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 1% year-on-year to Rs 373.95 crore. Analyst estimates for Ebitda tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 307 crore.

For the quarter, Ebitda margin was at 11.9% versus 9.1% in the same quarter last fiscal. Analysts had projected Ebitda margin at 9%.

"Our performance for the first quarter of the financial year 2025 has been stable and satisfactory, aligning with our guidance for fiscal 2025. The consistent ramp-up in our new businesses, particularly driven by the DI Pipes division, has made this possible," according to BK Goenka, chairman, Welspun Group.

"Sintex business has been growing at a faster rate than the market growth rate as our focus remains on strengthening our distribution channel and new product launch," said Goenka.