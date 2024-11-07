Welpsun Enterprises Profit Likely To Normalise In Next Two Quarters: MD

Welspun Enterprises' Managing Director Sandeep Garg, referring to the drop in earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year, said he expects net profit to stabilise over the next two quarters.

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. slipped 11% year-on-year to Rs 62 crore in Q2 against Rs 69 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew 21% year-on-year to Rs 838 crore compared to Rs 693 crore in Q2 of last fiscal.