Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 Results: Profit More Than Doubles

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. reported a more than double advance in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.The company's consolidated bottom-line for the quarter ended September rose to Rs 116 crore, more than doubling from Rs 53.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The revenue rose 47.7% annually to Rs 775 crore from Rs 524 crore. The consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg was of Rs 914.98 crore..Revenue up 47.7% to Rs 775 crore versus Rs 524 croreNet Profit at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 53.5 croreEbitda at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 61.6 croreMargin at 20.4% versus 11.7%.(This is a developing story).