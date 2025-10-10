Business NewsEarningsWaaree Renewable Technologies Q2 Results: Profit More Than Doubles
Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 Results: Profit More Than Doubles

The company's consolidated bottom-line for the quarter ended September rose to Rs 116 crore, more than doubling from Rs 53.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

10 Oct 2025, 07:59 PM IST i
NDTV Profit

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Waaree Renewable Technologies profit more than doubled in Q2.&nbsp; (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Waaree Renewable Technologies profit more than doubled in Q2.  (Photo: Unsplash)
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. reported a more than double advance in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

The revenue rose 47.7% annually to Rs 775 crore from Rs 524 crore. The consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg was of Rs 914.98 crore.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 47.7% to Rs 775 crore versus Rs 524 crore

  • Net Profit at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 53.5 crore

  • Ebitda at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 61.6 crore

  • Margin at 20.4% versus 11.7%

(This is a developing story).

