Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 Results: Profit More Than Doubles

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. reported a more than double advance in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

The company's consolidated bottom-line for the quarter ended September rose to Rs 116 crore, more than doubling from Rs 53.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The revenue rose 47.7% annually to Rs 775 crore from Rs 524 crore. The consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg was of Rs 914.98 crore.