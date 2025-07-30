Waaree Energies Targets Rs 5,500–6,000 Crore Ebitda In FY26, Driven By Robust Order Book

Solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies is targeting an Ebitda of Rs 5,500-6,000 crore in financial year 2025-26, according to its CEO and Whole-Time Director Amit Paithankar. The company’s confidence is underpinned by an order book worth Rs 49,000 crore and significant capacity expansion projects both in India and the United States.

“For the year, the whole P&L (profit and loss) is set. Therefore, our confidence in Rs 5,500 to 6,000 crores of Ebitda is very strong. If you look at our order book, it's very strong. It stands at Rs 49,000 crore, 25 GW. We see a pipeline of 100 GW ahead of us,” he said, during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

The top executive highlighted the company's three-pronged strategy focussing on sales, production and projects. “In the long run, this is what is going to yield success.”

Commenting on the possible execution timeline for the existing order book, Paithankar explained that the execution period may depend on the segments. The company operates in three key segments: the US utility market, Indian orders and retail.

“Retail orders have short book-to-ship timelines, while Indian orders are typically fulfilled within 8 to 14 months. US orders, being long-term, take around one-and-a-half to two-and-a-half years,” he said.