Waaree Energies Q2 Results: Profit Rises 17%

Waaree Energies Ltd.'s net profit saw a 17% uptick in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The solar module manufacturer's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 375.66 crore in the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 320.12 crore during the same period a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Despite flat revenue growth, the company's profits saw an uptick in profits due to Rs 17.27 crore in deferred tax expenses that lowered the total taxes payable by the company.